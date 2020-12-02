Mexican religious authorities summon a virtual Guadalupana pilgrimage

Mexico City, Mexico (December 2, 2020).- As part of the activities that are getting ready for the celebration of the Virgin of Guadalupe in the Basilica, the Archdiocese of Mexico called for a “virtual pilgrimage”, led by its five auxiliary bishops, which will be broadcast on social networks on December 11th at 10 a.m. hours. © Provided by La Jornada Mass in the Basilica of Guadalupe. Photo José Antonio López / archive

In advance, the prelates will be recorded walking alone from the Glorieta de Peralvillo to the Basilica where they will be received by the rector, Salvador Martínez.

In the editorial posted today on the weekly Desde la Fe publication, the Archdiocese of Mexico pointed out that the walk will be carried out “especially on behalf of the millions of people who today would like to walk the path to the Sanctuary of La Morenita, and prostrate, like every year ”, before her image.

He added that the bishops “will be bearers of the hopes and wishes, of the pleas and cries of a people that today is haunted by uncertainty. They will be pilgrims of faith, but they will also walk as shepherds representing the people of God ”.

Salvador Martínez, rector of the Basilica de Guadalupe, concluded saying that for the Guadalupan festivities this year the passage of pilgrims will not be possible, because “in a gesture of love, solidarity and responsibility, in the face of an accelerated growth of infections and deaths from Covid-19, the Basilica will close its doors” from December 10th to 13th.

