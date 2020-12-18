Mexican politician arrested for the murder of journalist Miroslava Breach.

According to the FGR, Hugo Amed Schultz from the PAN party, former mayor of Chínipas, Chihuahua, is accused of allegedly helping the intellectual and material authors of the murder of the journalist.

MEXICO (FGR) – The Attorney General’s Office of the Republic, through the Specialized Prosecutor’s Office for Human Rights (FEMDH), executed an arrest warrant against PAN member Hugo Amed Schultz for his probable participation in the murder of journalist Miroslava Breach.

The case was prosecuted by the Special Prosecutor’s Office for Crimes against Freedom of Expression, and a Unitary Circuit Court in the state of Chihuahua issued the arrest warrant against him.

This was due to the fact that the FEADLE exhibited evidence that led to the assumption that Amed Schultz had sought out and delivered information to the criminal group that ordered and executed the journalist’s murder.

Juan Carlos Moreno aka -“El Larry”- has been sentenced to 50 years in prison for participating in the murder of the journalist as one of the material authors, and there are two pending arrest warrants against the intellectual and another material author.

