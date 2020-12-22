Merida’s Agustín O’Horán Laboratory, one of the best in the country

Mérida, Yucatán, December 21, 2020.- The Clinical Laboratory of the Hospital “Doctor Agustín O’Horán” was awarded for the quality and excellence in its performance in the sections of Clinical Chemistry, Hematology, Parasitology, Bacteriology, Immunology and Uroanalysis, same that also received the distinction “Rey Pakal” for having qualified as one of the best laboratories in the country.

In this regard, the director of the hospital, Marco Antonio Cetina Cámara, explained that this area obtained the “Rey Pakal” recognition for being one of the best laboratories in the Mexican Republic among more than 3,600 other medical labs throughout the country.

The state official pointed out that both recognitions are awarded by the Quality Assurance Program (Pacal), a certified proficiency testing provider with international accreditation.

Cetina Cámara asserted that, following the indication of Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal, the laboratory chemists have made their maximum effort for the benefit of the population that uses these services, all as part of the commitment to provide quality care to the Yucatecans.

From the beginning of the state administration, he said, the head of the Ministry of Health (SSY), Mauricio Sauri Vivas, instructed the strengthening of the skills and abilities of the staff through the Pacal and, thanks to the external quality control schemes in its various processes, the hospital stands out at the national level.

For her part, the head of the Hospital’s Clinical Laboratory, Rosaura Palma Pech, explained that the number of areas participating in the Pacal has increased, including Clinical Chemistry, Immunology, Uroanalysis, Bacteriology, Coagulation, Parasitology, and Hematology.

Likewise, Palma Pacheco indicated that these recognitions are not the only ones obtained since the Laboratory has won special diplomas for its outstanding performance and has qualified with excellence in the areas of Clinical Chemistry, Hematology, Parasitology, Immunology, Uroanalysis and Coagulation, endorsing that it is It is one of the best laboratories in Mexico.

On behalf of his team, he thanked the Governor and Secretary Sauri Vivas for their support, who have promoted the continuous improvement of this space for the benefit of public health.

It should be noted that the “Dr. Agustín O’Horán” hospital was recognized by the federal Ministry of Health as one of the best in the country in the care it provides to patients with Coronavirus, since it registers a low number of fatalities in people who you enter for this disease. The above shows the commitment that is had with the health care of the Yucatecans in the face of the health contingency.

In addition to these efforts, it should be noted that the infrastructure and number of personnel of the State Public Health Laboratory (LESP) were strengthened in order to make the service provided there during the health emergency more efficient. In addition, since March 4 of this year, it was certified by the Institute for Epidemiological Diagnosis and Reference (InDRE) to perform Coronavirus detection tests, being one of the first.

