Mérida: Two levels of government facing pandemic in synchronicity

Yucatan State and Mérida Municipal governments are maintaining an interesting coordinated work in the state capital in order to maintain the situation under control as much as possible in terms of public health during these difficult times of global pandemic.

Yucatan Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal and Merida mayor Renán Barrera Concha, supervised the start-up of 12 high-pressure industrial pressure washers to carry out deep cleaning and disinfection tasks in streets, avenues, and public areas of the state capital.

The coordinated work between Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal and the mayor of Mérida, Renán Barrera Concha, translates into better services, works, and actions that contribute to improving the quality of life of the inhabitants of the “White City” and consolidating the city as a destination attractive for tourism and investments.

As part of this coordinated work, Vila Dosal and Barrera Concha supervised the start-up of 12 industrial high-pressure washers, which aim, in their first stage, to contribute to the maintenance, cleaning, disinfection, and improvement of sidewalks, streets, avenues and public squares of the Historic Center of Merida.

On the ground floor of the Municipal Palace, the Governor and the Mayor of Merida confirmed the work carried out by personnel of the Municipal Public Services Directorate in the streets of Centro, with the support that these new teams that allow roads and public areas cleaner, with which hygiene actions are also supported to prevent Coronavirus infections.

During the supervision carried out by Vila Dosal and Barrera Concha, it was reported that each of the cleaning machines delivered has a 5 horsepower motor that provides a pressure of 2,500 pounds of force per square inch (psi), to remove traces of dirt that are difficult to remove in the streets, avenues and parks of this city, as well as in its police stations.

Barrera Concha stressed that joint work and good coordination with the State Government bears fruit for the benefit of both those who live in Mérida and those who visit it.

He highlighted the importance of having more and better equipment for cleaning the Historic Center, the second largest in the country, since this contributes to improving the image of the city, but also has an impact on public health since the permanent street cleaning program with pressure washers contributes to avoiding possible coronavirus infections.

For the correct operation of industrial pressure washers, the support of 2 water pipes with a capacity of 30 thousand liters is required, as well as a water tank, which is provided by municipal authorities to the cleaning brigades.

In this context, it was reported that, on the instructions of the Governor and the mayor of Merida, during the initial stage of these cleaning tasks, constant work will be maintained in the first square of the city, starting in the Plaza Grande, with days from Monday to Saturday from 10 at night to 6 in the morning with a brigade made up of 20 City Council workers. Later, and in a subsequent stage, this cleaning service will be transferred to public spaces located in other neighborhoods and police stations in the Yucatecan capital.

The putting into operation of this new equipment is the result of the commitment made by the Governor before municipal authorities to give continuity to the maintenance and cleaning of streets and avenues in the city of Mérida, for the benefit of all society. The 12 units of this type that have already started to work are added to other pressure washers that the Mérida City Council already has for cleaning.With these collaborative actions, the State Government and the Mérida City Council reiterate their commitment to give constant attention and cleaning service to the streets of the Yucatecan capital, while responding to the needs of citizens.

Stihl brand RB200 orange pressure washers use cold water, as well as hot water at high pressure to remove difficult traces of dirt such as chewing gum or traces of oil on the pavement, in addition to which you can add biodegradable detergent, algaecide, or any other product that contributes to the cleaning and maintenance of surfaces.

To obtain better results in cleaning public spaces, workers apply pressurized water in streets or avenues, to later remove the remaining physical traces with shovels, and to finish the work, members of the crews sweep the recently treated area.

