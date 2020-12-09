Mérida – Oakland for $89.99 USD coming in January!

Flights will be scheduled four times a week — Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays — said SEFOTUR director Michelle Fridman. Tickets are on sale with an introductory price of US$89.99.
The route was created with separated families in mind. The Bay Area, particularly Oakland its across-the-bay neighbor San Francisco, has the largest population of Yucatecans in the United States, next to Los Angeles.
Flights to Oakland, California with a stopover in Mexico City will begin on Jan. 18, Yucatan tourist officials said. The route is being planned by the “ultra-low-cost” airline Volaris.
Nearly 90% of an estimated 180,000 Yucatecan migrants live in the United States. Their remittances are a major source of money for the state’s economy.
“That is why we found a huge area of opportunity to take advantage of this great wealth that exists with the Yucatecan community that resides there, to strengthen this flight from the commercial and the tourist areas,” said Fridman.
The Merida-Oakland flight will be Volaris’ first international route from Yucatan, said Miguel Aguiñaga Rodríguez, the airline’s director of market development.
“This new route that increases air connectivity in the state was carried out in a joint effort at the request of the governor and the entire community of Yucatecans who live in the Bay area and have requested this flight,” said Aguiñaga Rodríguez.
United Airlines’ Mérida-Houston flight was also reactivated. Planes with as many as 160 passengers will fly four times a week, ramping up to seven days between Dec. 15 and Jan. 4.
Merida’s Manuel Crescencio Rejón International Airport has recovered 69.2% of the domestic flights and 75% of the international flights lost when the pandemic practically shut down air travel.
Source: SIPSE
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Former Israeli space security chief says extraterrestrials exist, and Trump knows about it
A former Israeli space security chief.
-
Merida: an increasingly sustainable city ready to combat Climate Change
“Given the global importance of being.
-
Meet Juan Manuel León León, the new Attorney General of Yucatán
With 23 votes in favor and.
-
Tianguis are back in Mérida
Mérida, Yucatan (December 7, 2020). The.
-
Yucatán businesses will lose billions of pesos due to pandemic congress cancellations.
The losses of the congress and.
-
FONATUR says there will be a new international airport in five years
The director of the National Tourism.
-
Perpetrator of double homicide in García Ginerés caught by State Police
MÉRIDA.- The State Investigation Police (PEI).
-
Construction works of the new US Consulate in Merida officially kick-off
MÉRIDA, Yucatán.- Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal and.
-
“Anda Mérida” project promotes safer spaces for pedestrians and cyclists
The mayor presided over the delivery.
-
Mérida Airport will be able to receive up to 4.5 million passengers per year
In February 2021, the first stage.
Leave a Comment