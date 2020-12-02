Merida mayor lit Christmas Tree up on Paseo de Montejo

Merida, Yucatan (December 2, 2020).- In a ceremony different from that of previous years, Mayor Renán Barrera Concha lit the huge and traditional Christmas tree located at the Paseo de Montejo Remate on Tuesday, December 1st, “which symbolizes the hope of all Meridians in the arrival of better times”, said the mayor.

Accompanied by his wife, Diana Castillo Laviada, president of the municipal DIF, and their children Renán and Daniela, the Municipal President underlined that the Christmas tree represents Mérida, as it continues to stand tall despite the times of adversity.

He stated that, symbolically, the lighting of the tree is also a recognition of doctors and nurses who have put the best of themselves, even beyond their abilities to save lives.

“The missing lives are usually counted, but not those that managed to be saved and for that reason, we want to thank the work of doctors and nurses dedicating this ignition to them,” he said.

After the lighting ceremony, the Mayor and his family witnessed the departure of a Christmas caravan that will be making tours of different parts of Mérida.

Renan Barrera pointed out that this occasion is different and the lighting of the Christmas tree can be seen on social networks “so everybody could enjoy the event without putting their health at risk”.

Likewise, he indicated that the symbolic act also invites us to revalue everything we have, not just to recount what was lost.

“This year around the tree we will remember those who are gone, but we will also have the opportunity to reflect on the importance of continuing with care, valuing what we have, and trusting that better times,” the mayor concluded.

