Mérida hits the 15,000 cases milestone

Mérida broke the barrier of 15 thousand infected by Covid-19, reported the Yucatan Health Secretariat (SSY), establishing that out of every five cases registered in the entity, three correspond to the capital city.

Likewise, he pointed out that in the 10 municipalities with the highest incidence there is just over 80 percent of the total infected, while the rest are distributed in 96 populations.

According to the SSY’s daily technical statement, today there were 100 confirmed active cases of the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) that causes the Covid-19 disease, distributed in 16 municipalities, as well as four deaths registered in two towns, of which three are from Mérida and the remaining one from Kaua.

Since last October 8, the pathology is present in the 106 municipalities of the State, but until today, the geography of mortality only covers 102 populations, that is, there are no deceased registered in 4 municipalities: Chacsinkin, Quintana Roo, Tahdziú and Teya.

278 days after the detection of the first case of Covid-19 in Yucatan, there are already 25,139 people infected with the lethal biological agent, with an age range of one month to 99 years.

According to the state panorama, only in Mérida there are 15 thousand 46 cases, 59.85 percent, that is, two out of every three cases are in the capital city.

The second municipality with the highest incidence is Valladolid, with 1,877 cases, 7.5 percent, followed by Tizimín, with 899 infected, 3.6 percent; Ticul, with 782 positives, 3.1 percent, and Umán, with 604 people affected, 2.4 percent.

Also, in sixth place is Kanasín, with 604 cases, 2.4 percent; Progreso, with 548 infections, 2.2 percent; Tekax, with 428 infected, 1.7 percent; Temozón, with 227 positives, 0.9 percent, and Peto, with 223, 0.89 percent.

According to statistics, in these 10 municipalities there are 84.5 percent of the total cases, that is, four out of every five infected.

For now, 21,610 infected people have already recovered, 86 percent of the total, which are no longer a risk of contagion. That is, there are 731 active, people who are hospitalized or are in their respective homes, since their cases are mild.

The daily record of infections or morbidity was recorded on August 1, with 456 confirmed cases as well as delayed reported that day.







Comments

comments