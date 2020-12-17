Merida heading towards ‘red light’ – The city has exceeded 15,000 infections of coronavirus.

In Merida alone, more than 15,000 cases of coronavirus have accumulated.

MERIDA Yucatan (Health Secretariat) – This Wednesday, December 16th, the coronavirus in Yucatan left 97 new infections for 25 thousand 236 positive cases until today. There were also eight deaths, which add up to 2 thousand 806 deaths in the entity in the pandemic.

Merida surpassed 15 thousand positive cases of Covid-19, with 15,046 accumulated infections.

It was also reported that to date, 21,696 people have already recovered from the coronavirus. That figure represents 85 percent of the total confirmed cases.

Of the 97 new infections on this day, 57 were in Merida, 10 in Valladolid, 7 in Kanasin, 6 in Uman, 5 in Tizimin, 2 in Chichimila and Progreso, two foreigners, and 1 in Celestun, Chemax, Chikindzonot, Tekax, Telchac Pueblo and Telchac Puerto.

More than 15 thousand cases in the city

As we mentioned, Merida already has 15,46 positive cases so far from the pandemic, and of them, 4,382 have been in the north, 4,176 in the east, 1,416 in the center, 1,981 in the south, and 3,091 in the west.

On Wednesday, the eight deaths correspond to 4 men and four women, from 53 to 84 years old. Their main illnesses are hypertension, diabetes, obesity, heart disease, and chronic renal insufficiency. One was of foreign nationality. One lived in Kinchil, another in Opichén, and one more in Izamal.

To date, 581 people are mildly infected, isolated in their homes, while 153 are hospitalized and in total isolation. The age range of positive cases remains from one month old to 99 years, according to SSA.

