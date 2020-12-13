“Mérida en Domingo” is back in the Plaza Grande

After months of being suspended, the Mexican Night, Corazón de Mérida and Mérida on Sunday (Mérida en Domingo), will be back this weekend, with adjustments that privilege the health and safety of the attendees.

The Mérida City Council reactivates these programs as part of the gradual reopening process for the local economic reactivation established by the state health authorities.

It was reported that temporarily, the programs will be held in two days, that is, La Noche Mexicana and El Corazón de Mérida will be held on Fridays and Saturdays, from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Meanwhile, Mérida on Sunday will operate on Saturday and Sunday, from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

The objective of this measure is that 50 percent of the tenants participate this weekend and the remaining 50 percent on the following weekend.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments