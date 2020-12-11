Mérida, attractive pole for investment: Renán Barrera

Mérida, Yucatan(December 10, 2020). Even in the midst of the health crisis due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Mérida is rising and as the City Mayor it is my responsibility to support the business sector to promote economic reactivation in the Municipality”, said Mayor Renán Barrera Concha during the inauguration of the Buen Comer square, located in the north of the city.

“This type of works helps to maintain the economic and labor dynamics of the municipality and that is why it is very satisfactory to be here, inaugurating a work that represents an important investment for the city,” Barrera Concha pointed out.

The Councilor remarked that it is time to recognize the courage and trust that the business sector places in our municipality.

“In times of pandemic is when the investment is valued most and, above all, the certainty that gives us to be able to trust the development that does not stop and the economic reactivation that advances steadily,” he said.

Barrera Concha stressed that the City Council works to maintain Mérida as an investment pole, offering investors the legal certainty, the security climate, regulatory simplification, and connectivity necessary for their businesses to move forward.

—Today it is not easy to invest in any part of the country for many issues, but without a doubt, Mérida is a great choice to do so, since it is one of the best cities in the country to live in, thanks to its people, quality of life and safe environment – the mayor pointed out.

Mayor Renan Barrera at “El Buen Comer” inauguration

In this context, the Municipal President recalled that Mérida is part of the UNESCO Creative Cities network for its Gastronomy, forming part of a select group of 180 cities in the world whose strategy as a city is responsible governance driven by sustainable development and intercultural gastronomy.

“This positions us in a privileged place with the consequent economic benefit for the restaurant market,” he added.

He also pointed out that Mérida has been recognized by the National Observatory for Regulatory Improvement, constituted by the National Business Coordinating Council (CCE) and the National Commission for Regulatory Improvement (CONAMER), as the first place among 88 municipalities in Mexico, in terms of level to do business, invest and interact with the government.

