Meet Juan Manuel León León, the new Attorney General of Yucatán

With 23 votes in favor and only one against, Representatives of the local Congress, appointed Juan Manuel León León as the new state prosecutor, who protested to assume the responsibility that the position implies.

The voting was carried out to select one of the three candidates for the position, however, Adrián Anguiano Aguilar only had one vote, and Patricia Gamboa Wong not a single vote.

León León is still head of the delegation of the Attorney General’s Office (FGR) and precisely indicated that his experience in this position will allow him to fully comply with the commitment to be the Prosecutor of Yucatan.

He graduated in Law from the Autonomous University of Yucatán and has a Masters in Criminal Sciences from the Universidad del Sur, during his appearance before the Justice and Public Security Commission, he stated that his main concern is to keep Yucatán as the safest state in the country.

“I will join the work carried out by the State Attorney General’s Office and apply my experience so that all the investigations and all the complaints that are presented by victims are successful in their determination, guaranteeing reparation of the damage of the people affected ”.

Similarly, he assured that, during his tenure, no person who has committed a crime will go unpunished.

“If I have the responsibility of occupying that position, I will work on four important points that will be of benefit to the Yucatecan population: 1) effective, efficient, and transparent law enforcement; 2) comprehensive training of public servants; 3) comprehensive institutional coordination in matters of security, 4) respect for human rights ”, he assured.

Before carrying out the vote, the president of the Justice and Public Security Commission, representative Luis Borjas Romero, pointed out that whoever is elected should meet an appropriate profile and that they will commit to comply with the implementation of the policies of criminal prosecution, an adequate career professional service, internal control bodies and adequate instances that investigate and punish misdemeanors or crimes committed by public servants, among other guarantees.

“For this reason, autonomy cannot be confused with the absence of vigilance, transparency, control mechanisms and accountability,” he said.

Juan Manuel León León was born in Chicxulub, Yucatán, and has served in public service in public administration positions as an agent of the public ministry of the federation in property, fiscal and financial crimes.

Likewise, he has experience as the person in charge of the Sub delegation for the Control of Preliminary Investigations and an agent of the public prosecutor of the Campeche delegation.

