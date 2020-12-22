Man dies electrocuted while waterproofing a roof in Tekax, Yucatan

TEKAX, YUCATÁN.- A tragic event occurred this Monday, December 21st, around 9 in the morning, in the municipality of Tekax, where a man died after receiving an electric shock while waterproofing a roof.
The accident occurred in a house downtown, where Mr. MSJ, 50, was working, accompanied by his son MSE, 23.
Both were carrying out painting and waterproofing work, but due to an oversight, the man’s roller hit the CFE high-tension cables and received a shock that left him unconscious.
His son quickly approached to help him and requested help, but when the paramedics arrived they only confirmed that the man did not have vital signs and he was declared dead, so the corresponding procedures were carried out by police and FGE personnel.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Merida’s Agustín O’Horán Laboratory, one of the best in the country
Mérida, Yucatán, December 21, 2020.- The.
-
What we know about Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine and how it differs from Pfizer’s
(CNN) Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine is similar.
-
Yucatecans swarm downtown Merida despite health contingency
The flow of people in the.
-
Trump threatens 30-day reign of destruction on the way out of office
WASHINGTON D.C. (CNN) – Joe Biden will.
-
Senior citizen found dead inside a property in García Ginerés
MÉRIDA, YUCATAN (December 22, 2020).- On.
-
Mexico police have to break up underground parties amidst pandemic
Police in one suburb of Mexico.
-
Michael Cohen predicts Trump’s post-presidency legal drama.
“Donald Trump is like First Avenue.
-
Former mayor arrested for ‘complicity’ in journalist murder
A former mayor from northern Mexico’s.
-
Mexico records 5,370 new coronavirus cases, 396 more deaths
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico’s health.
-
The star of Bethlehem illuminated the night.
This is how the conjunction of.
Leave a Comment