Low temperatures and rain throughout Mexico

Occasional heavy rains and “heladez” in Oaxaca, Chiapas, Veracruz, Tabasco, Yucatan and Campeche – National Meteorological Service.

MERIDA Yucatan (CONAGUA) – The 18th cold front will cross the Yucatan Peninsula and the western Caribbean Sea, causing persistent rains with substantial punctual accumulations in the southeast of Mexico.



Simultaneously, the mass of cold air associated with the front will maintain a fresh atmosphere during the day over the north, northeast, center, and east of the country, fogs, and a powerful “North weather” event in the Isthmus and Gulf of Tehuantepec. In the afternoon, a cold nucleus vortex and the entrance of humidity from the Pacific Ocean will give rise to the third winter storm of the season over the northwest of the Mexican Republic, originating gusts of wind of 60 km/h in Baja California.

Precipitation forecast for today, December 7th, 2020

Rain intervals with occasional heavy rain (25 to 50 mm): Veracruz (south), Oaxaca, Chiapas, Tabasco, Yucatan and Campeche.



Shower intervals (5.1 to 25 mm): Jalisco, Michoacán, Guanajuato, Querétaro, Puebla, Yucatán and Quintana Roo.



Isolated rains (0.1 to 5.0 mm): San Luis Potosi, Colima, Guerrero, Hidalgo, State of Mexico, Mexico City and Tlaxcala.



Rains may be accompanied by electrical discharges and strong gusts of wind during storms.



Forecast of minimum temperatures for today, December 7th, 2020

Minimum temperatures of -10 to -5°C (14 F to 23f) with frost in the mountainous areas of Sonora, Chihuahua, Durango, Coahuila, and Zacatecas.



Minimum temperatures of -5 to 0°C with frost: Mountain areas of Baja California, Nuevo León, San Luis Potosí, Aguascalientes, Guanajuato, Querétaro, Hidalgo, Puebla and State of Mexico.



Minimum temperatures from 0 to 5°C and possible frosts: Mountain areas of Baja California Sur, Tamaulipas, Jalisco, Michoacán, Mexico City, Tlaxcala and Veracruz.



Forecast Yucatan Peninsula.

During the day, Cloudy skies with occasional heavy rains in Campeche and rain showers in the Yucatan and Quintana Roo. Northern” event with gusts of 40 to 50 km/h on the coast of Yucatan and Quintana Roo with waves of 1 to 2 meters high on the shores of the region.

