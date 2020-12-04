Locals block main access to the Bachoco poultry farm in Hunucmá

Hunucmá, Yucatan (December 4, 2020).- Residents of the San Vicente neighborhood and its surrounding areas have blocked the main access to the Bachoco farm with rocks and rubble for the second time, to protest against the closure of roads by this farm.

As it was known a few days ago, a backhoe, supposedly hired by this poultry company, closed at least three dirt streets, which link San Vicente with the Baltazar Ceballos and Guadalupe communities.

Citizens say they’ve had the agrarian rights to use these roads for over 70 years, these roads are public.

Residents of the municipality of Hunucmá claim that during 2020, and taking advantage of the pandemic, the people from Bachoco have already seized around 30 hectares, 4 times more than its original size.

One of the ejidatarios present at this protest said that most of these lands are ejido and that the company Bachoco does not have the right to close the dirt roads.

In the end, the people from the San Vicente neighborhood and its surrounding areas said that they will keep obstructing the entrance to the Poultry Plant unless Bachoco stops closing their roads.

