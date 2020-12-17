“La Niña” will bring a “warm” Christmas to Merida

MÉRIDA, YUCATAN.- Due to the “La Niña” phenomenon, which causes temperatures to rise, and the absence of cold fronts, on December 24 and 25 thermometers will register maximum temperatures between 30 and 33 degrees Celsius (between 86 and 91 Fahrenheit), predicted the meteorologist of the Autonomous University of Yucatán (Uady), Juan Vázquez Montalvo.

“This is a model that is predicted in the long term, it may be that the percentage, which is 40 percent probability, is modified and increased; Partly cloudy skies and possible isolated rains are also expected on those days in the east and southeast of the State, ”he reported.

This Thursday a drop in temperatures is expected due to the arrival of cold front No. 21; For Mérida, a maximum of 28 degrees and a minimum of 19 are expected.







