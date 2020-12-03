Kimpton’s First Hotel in Mexico Slated to Open December 18



Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants announced it will open its first hotel in Mexico, the Kimpton Aluna Hotel, located in Tulum in the Riviera Maya, on December 18.

The hotel features 72 standard guestrooms and six luxury suites, all with private terraces offering phenomenal views. Designed to be eco-chic, with plenty of greenery and a luxurious, modern design, the Kimpton Aluna is a relaxing, stunning vacation destination, with plenty of open-air activities to discover.

“We’re thrilled to welcome the Kimpton Aluna Hotel to the Kimpton family,” said Kimpton CEO Mike DeFrino. “This opening officially establishes our brand in Mexico, and provides an incredible opportunity for us to take part in the extremely rich culture and growing market of Tulum.”

Kimpton Aluna Hotel Pool, Tulum, Mexico (photo via Kimpton Hotels)

Tulum itself is home to incredible cenotes, ancient Mayan ruins, a stunning coral reef and the Sian Ka’an Biosphere Reserve, all of which are located close to the property, making this a perfect place to launch your eco-tourism adventure.

The Kimpton Aluna Hotel, while not located directly on the beach, includes access to a private beach club, accessible via complimentary beach cruisers or the property’s vintage car collection.

