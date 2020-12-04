It is with great pleasure that in The Yucatan Times, we announce our 10th anniversary today!

We want to thank all our readers for staying with us for one decade.
We are very proud of our Yucatecan-Maya heritage, and we feel privileged to represent the Yucatan Peninsula before the eyes of the world.
As The Yucatan Times celebrates ten years of uninterrupted service to the community, we take this opportunity to thank you for helping us succeed and to invite you to keep reading our online news because, for us, the most crucial thing in the world is our readers.
We wish to express our sincere appreciation to our employees and everyone who has collaborated with us these ten years.
When The Yucatan Times was founded in 2010, we could hardly foresee our growth to a national/international company with millions of yearly visitors. We could not have come this far without each member of our team’s loyal support and hard work.
Once again, thank you for helping us make the past ten years so successful. We look forward to serving you for many more years.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
