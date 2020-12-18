Isla Aguada, Campeche a paradise just recently appointed “Magic Town”

A small fishing port with about 5,000 inhabitants, Isla Aguada is surrounded by the waters of the Gulf of Mexico and Terminos Lagoon.

Where it is: This fishing village is located in the Yucatán Peninsula state of Campeche, which is full of white sand beaches, Mayan ruins and UNESCO World Heritage Sites.

Why it’s Great: With its pair of village communities, Isla Aguaga is connected by two bridges to the mainland. On the island, travelers will find gorgeous beaches, mangroves and the Laguna de Terminos, where you can spot rare birds.

Isla Aguada Campeche, is a small fishing port that is surrounded by the Gulf of Mexico and the Laguna de Terminos.

Here you can find kilometers of sand and beach that will offer you tranquility and peace. Upon arrival, you will see a dock with games for children and fishing boats that at an additional cost will offer you a walk through the Natural Sanctuary of Dolphins in search of these.

You can also take a tour among the mangroves of the Sabancuy estuary or dedicate some time to sport fishing, among other activities.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments