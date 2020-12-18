Isla Aguada, Campeche a paradise just recently appointed “Magic Town”

A small fishing port with about 5,000 inhabitants, Isla Aguada is surrounded by the waters of the Gulf of Mexico and Terminos Lagoon.
Where it is: This fishing village is located in the Yucatán Peninsula state of Campeche, which is full of white sand beaches, Mayan ruins and UNESCO World Heritage Sites.
Why it’s Great: With its pair of village communities, Isla Aguaga is connected by two bridges to the mainland. On the island, travelers will find gorgeous beaches, mangroves and the Laguna de Terminos, where you can spot rare birds.
Isla Aguada Campeche, is a small fishing port that is surrounded by the Gulf of Mexico and the Laguna de Terminos.
Here you can find kilometers of sand and beach that will offer you tranquility and peace. Upon arrival, you will see a dock with games for children and fishing boats that at an additional cost will offer you a walk through the Natural Sanctuary of Dolphins in search of these.
You can also take a tour among the mangroves of the Sabancuy estuary or dedicate some time to sport fishing, among other activities.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Endangered-Species Decision Expected on Beloved Monarch Butterfly
Trump administration officials are expected to.
-
Brazil and Mexico presidents recognize Biden’s victory after facing criticism
The populist leaders of Brazil and.
-
China biodegradable plastics ‘failing to solve pollution crisis’
A massive increase in biodegradable plastic.
-
Sinkhole suddenly appears in downtown Puerto Vallarta
PUERTO VALLARTA, MEXICO ( December 15,.
-
7 Real Estate Industry Leaders To Follow Going Into 2021
The world of real estate includes.
-
Tour the fantastic ancient Maya cities of Calakmul and Balamkú, Campeche
Calakmul and Balamkú is a tour.
-
Trump is convinced he actually won and tells advisers he may not vacate the White House.
WASHINGTON D.C. (CNN) – Trump was.
-
Once upon a time, there was something more revolutionary than Apple or Facebook
It’s easy to think that the.
-
Merida heading towards ‘red light’ – The city has exceeded 15,000 infections of coronavirus.
In Merida alone, more than 15,000.
-
“La Niña” will bring a “warm” Christmas to Merida
MÉRIDA, YUCATAN.- Due to the “La.
Leave a Comment