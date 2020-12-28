Instead of toys, Argentinian kid asks Santa for health for his mother

Joaquín Monier, an 11-year-old boy from Río Gallegos, Argentina, sent a letter to Santa Claus for the second consecutive year, not asking for toys, but rather to give better health and longer life to his mother, who has been in a tough battle against cancer for two years.
In the tender letter, which has moved the network, the little boy explains that the disease also took his grandmother and that all he wants is for his mother to see him grow up.
In a recent interview for the La Opinión Austral online newspaper, María, Joaquín’s mother, said that she has always been very sincere with her son about her cancer and that it is a disease that “we are fighting together, at the same time.”
Source: La Opinión Austral
