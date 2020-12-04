In the face of COVID’s upsurge, AMLO asks people to stay home in December

With the upsurge in cases of Covid-19, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador called on citizens to act responsibly this month to avoid further contagion.

“Let us act very responsibly to avoid contagion because the Covid-19 pandemic continues to damage, to cause havoc. And, as long as we don’t have the vaccine, the best thing, the most effective thing, is to take care of ourselves,” said Lopez Obrador while reading a letter to the population.

“Now, I make a new call for all of us to act in December with full responsibility, not to relax the discipline.” In a conference at the National Palace, the federal president recommended that people avoid meetings and not go out into the streets.

“If we have nothing really important to do, let’s not go out in the street. This month of December, there are always more people on the streets until the 24th. I was the Head of Government of this City and, in December, there are problems with the roads, the number of vehicles on the streets is growing, now we cannot act like this. Usually, there is a lot of traffic from the 12th to the 24th of December because tradition dictates that Christmas is celebrated in the City with the family. Already on the 25th many leave, and there is less traffic from the 25th until the eve of The Reyes Magos”. This is the historical behavior of the City. Now we can not do the same, so if we go out to the street, always keep the healthy distance if there is a need to go out,” (SIC) AMLO said.

Likewise, López Obrador urged not to hold family meetings and asked to leave Christmas presents later.

“Let’s communicate by phone or video calls with our relatives, with our friends, so that we don’t receive many visitors”… “Let’s not have parties, nor meetings with family or friends, all this is voluntary, but let’s try not to have large meetings in our homes. I was saying to you about the family. If we meet at our parents’ house and all the children and grandchildren and friends come, well, with that, you are talking about 20, 30 or 40 people. Let’s leave Christmas presents for another time. Remember: give affection, love, don’t buy stuff” (SIC)

