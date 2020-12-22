If you have brackets, these tips are for you

Autor: Doctoranytime

Having brackets is the most common thing, especially when we are children. However, we don’t only use them when we are young, even when we grow up in many cases people need braces in their adult life. Therefore, it is hard to get used to it, mainly because we have to learn to talk and eat again while we use them.

Said this, we want to share with you the best tips that you must know while you have to wear brackets, in addition to consulting your dentist.

First, let’s talk about brackets

Brackets are wire-based appliances used by orthodontists to correct crowded and misaligned teeth or jaws, having as a goal to properly align them to produce an even bite and pleasing smile. As we have mentioned before, usually many people who need brackets get them during their early teenage years, however, adults can also benefit from them.

What we mean is; “some tooth alignment problems occur during child development and can be guided before puberty, but become visible once the permanent teeth begin to break through the gums (eruption).” Therefore, it is important to consult a dentist constantly to know how you can help your teeth and the treatment you will need.

Having brackets help us to:

Remove too much space between teeth

Remove overcrowded or crooked teeth

Align upper front teeth or any teeth

Improving problems on jaw misalignment that cause an uneven bite.

As you can see, many factors cause a person to wear brackets. The best way to know if you need braces is:

Misaligned teeth

Too much space between teeth

Pain in the temporomandibular joint

Problems opening or closing your mouth

Disharmony between the maxillary bones.

When you consult a dentist to know when you can use them he will have to; oral exam, x-ray, create plaster models, possible tooth extraction, among others in case of having serious cases.

Tips for brackets

To know the best ways to treat your teeth while you are using brackets, we decide to consult Erika A. Hernández, dentist specializing in orthodontics to know what are her advices:

Have constant hygiene

Avoiding fibrous foods

No biting into hard candy

Chopping up foods like apples

Flossing

Use mouthwash

Using an orthodontic toothbrush

Avoiding contact sports

Drink plenty of water

Attend monthly orthodontic appointments

If you want to avoid problems while you have to wear brackets, you can follow the tips above. Remember to avoid auto medication, in case of feeling pain you should consult your specialist.

We thank Dr. Erika A. Hernández Camarillo, dentist, graduated from National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 4 years of medical experience in Ultrasound Cleaning, Resins, Extractions, Oral Surgery and Orthodontics.

