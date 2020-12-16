Hotel reservations not looking good for the start of 2021 in Cancun and Riviera Maya

The hotel sector expects a recovery in the markets from the second quarter of the year.

The reservation booked for the first two months of next year shows red numbers with just 25% against 80% that were, at the same time, at the start of 2020, at least in the northern part of the state.

According to the Hotel Association of Cancun, Puerto Morelos, and Isla Mujeres, one of the main causes is the expectation of many vacationers who are waiting for the Covid -19 vaccine, so the sector expects a recovery of markets as of the second quarter of the year, as long as there is no outbreak of coronavirus cases in the country.

“We do not see a large number of reservations as we expected we would have in books by this time, and it is because of the pandemic, that is why we must look for strategies to make tourists come to our destination,” said Roberto Cintrón, president of the body.

Faced with this situation, hope is deposited in Holy Week, where hotels expect better occupations and with the implementation of prevention measures, the state could be green on the epidemiological traffic light by those dates.

The arrival of the first vaccines not only in Mexico but internationally bodes well, especially in the sense that not having to close the hotels again, which would stop the economy.

For the closing of the present, the projection was to reach 100% occupancies, however, the epidemiological traffic light continues in yellow, so only a 60% capacity is allowed for the last weeks of the year. In the chaos of the accumulated occupancy of the month, the estimate is 50%, in addition to low rates.

So far, the association reports that 180 hotels with 46 thousand rooms are active and receiving vacationers, leaving only 17 lodging centers pending to open and representing a total of 2,600 hotel rooms.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments