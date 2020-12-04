‘Heladez’ comes to the Yucatan

‘Heladez’ is expected in Yucatan due to simultaneous cold fronts

Temperatures could drop as down as 10 degrees Celsius (50 Fahrenheit) in some areas of the state.

MERIDA Yucatan (Times Media Mexico) – Although the ‘heat’ returned to Yucatan yesterday, from this Friday until Sunday, a drastic drop in temperature is expected. Starting this Friday, thunderstorms with strong winds could occur due to the arrival of two almost simultaneous cold fronts.

The Institutional Committee for the Attention of Extreme Meteorological Phenomena of the UADY reported that for this weekend the impact of the cold front 18 is expected, which more than cold will cause rains.

Therefore, from this Friday until Sunday, there could even be thunderstorms with strong winds.

The displacement of this system will be slow because it will collide with the hot and humid air mass that will come from the Caribbean Sea, and it is expected to become stationary on Sunday over the Yucatan Peninsula.

This Monday, December 7th, a new cold front will enter the region and the temperature will go as down as 10 degrees Celsius in some parts of the Peninsula.

The minimum temperatures that would have at dawn in the Abalá, Homún, Cuzamá (cenote belt) area and in the southern cone will be up to 10 degrees Celsius (or maybe even colder).

In the rest of the state, including Mérida, there would be temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees and the maximums would be between 22 to 24 degrees towards noon, with partly cloudy skies and fresh wind. Cool-weather will continue on Tuesday and will extend until next Friday.

It must be remembered that for the Yucatecans, once the thermometer drops to 18 degrees Celsius, it is indicated that there is ‘Heladez‘ (‘frostiness’ to translate it in a literal way), so the population is invited to prepare for this unusual cold event for these early December dates.

And we have not yet entered the most intense phase of the cold season yet, which will go from December 20, 2020, to February 15, 2021.

