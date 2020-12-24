Grupo Arboretum inaugurates artistic mural in Cholul park

With the constant collaboration and support of citizens for the City Council headed by Mayor Renán Barrera Concha, Mérida is gaining more and more public spaces that improve the environment and foster a sense of belonging that contributes to making the social fabric more solid.

In this context, on December 19, the Grupo Arboretum de Frutales Mayas inaugurated the mural painted in the right-side access of the church of San Pedro, in the central square of Cholul, municipality pf Merida, Yucatan.

The event was attended on behalf of the mayor by the director of Social Development, José Luis Martínez Semerena, who inaugurated the mural together with the spokesperson of Grupo Arboretum, Dr. John Ehrenberg Enríquez, the artists Anahí and Omar Blanco, authors of the mural and other members of the group.

Cholul is located 13 kilometers (8 miles) north of downtown Merida (INEGI)

Anahí Blanco, creator of the mural together with her brother Omar, mentioned that they were both born and raised in the Cholul area, and it fills them with pride and satisfaction to contribute to this mural that graphically represents the people, fauna, and flora of their community.

They also thanked the City Council for the support it gave them for the work through the Social Development Department.

In his speech, Martínez Semerena celebrated and congratulated the authors for the mural and emphasized that activities of this type contribute to strengthening the sense of community.

He noted that Mayor Renán Barrera has always instructed to work hand in hand with the citizens of Mérida and its communities.

In the case of Cholul, he stressed, we will continue working to highlight the social and cultural richness that characterizes the police station.

