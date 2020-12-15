Fonatur announces the creation of the Cancun Consultative Council

The National Fund for the Promotion of Tourism ( Fonatur ) announced the creation of the Cancun Consultative Council, where businessmen, hoteliers, collegiate bodies and authorities of the three levels of government will participate, in order to ensure the governance of the Cancun hotel zone to make the best decisions regarding maintenance, operation, and urban planning.

Rogelio Jiménez Pons, general director of Fonatur, explained that this council seeks to guarantee that all sectors of the private initiative and society are represented, to give it legitimacy, solidity, and the appropriate political weight in decision-making that development implies in this tourist destination.

The official explained that with this measure the operation and maintenance of the beach area will be improved, where the stakeholders will decide the actions, works, and projects that allow improving the operation and maintenance of the hotel zone with a vision of short, medium, and long term planning.

“We have the political will and the Federation shares the governance of decision-making in the tourist area. Let’s build together this Advisory Council for collective decision making, so that the Cancun hotel zone is in better condition and that it no longer grows in quantity but in quality ”, he stated.

Businessmen, hoteliers, and representatives of professional colleges agreed to meet soon to structure the bases of the body, establish its powers and responsibilities, as well as define the commission of each of its members.

“The businessmen of Cancun applaud this initiative of Fonatur to involve the sectors of civil society in decision-making, which will allow us to continue generating more sources of employment and to help the destination become self-sufficient,” said Rafael Aguirre, from the Grupo MERA restaurant firm.

Meanwhile, Diego Cortés, president of the Mexican Chamber of the Construction Industry ( CMIC ), stressed that the creation of the Advisory Council will help to have a long-term vision in the growth of the city, given the success of this important tourist destination, that was built without urban planning.

Fonatur , in its capacity as creator of Cancun as a Comprehensively Planned Center (CIP), is in charge of maintaining the hotel zone, whose work involves daily street cleaning, resurfacing, gardening, public lighting, but above all the operation of treatment waters. Each year these tasks require a budget of between 100 and 120 million pesos.

The agency had threatened to leave Cancun if the hotel over densification of the Kukulcán Boulevard was not controlled, arguing that services such as sewage sanitation are completely exceeded, however, nothing of this matter was mentioned during the meetings to form the new Consultative Council, in which the Secretary of Ecology and Urban Development of the Benito Juárez City Council participate; Nautical Associates of Quintana Roo; the Caribbean Business Coordinating Council; the CMIC Quintana Roo; the College of Civil Engineers; MERA Group; the National Chamber of the Restaurant and Spiced Food Industry (Canirac); the College of Biologists; Grupo Xcaret, and the Cancun Employers’ Confederation of the Mexican Republic.

