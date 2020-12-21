First AMLO-Biden telephone call was made from the Yucatan (and Vila was present)

When Mexican president Andrés Manuel López Obrador spoke with US President-elect Joe Biden for the first time, he made the call from Yucatecan soil, and governor Mauricio Vila Dosal was present along with Minister of the Exterior, Marcelo Ebrard.
Andrés Manuel López Obrador, president of Mexico, spoke for the first time with the president-elect of the United States, Joe Biden, from Valladolid, where he was accompanied by the chancellor, Marcelo Ebrard, and the Governor of Yucatán, Mauricio Vila.
The Mexican president said that “both countries reaffirm the commitment to work together for the well-being of their peoples and nations.”
It is a fact that, from all the Mexican governors that belong to the PAN political party, Mauricio Vila is the one that holds the best relationship with the president.
Of course, Vila and the rest of the “Southeast Mexico” governors are happy with the Maya Train project, and the fact that will bring economic resources, employment, and investment to the region.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
