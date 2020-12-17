Expo Amber Chiapas 2020

The Casa de las Artesanías del Estado invites the public to visit the XXIII edition of the Expo Venta Ámbar Chiapas 2020, which will be held in La Marimba Park, from December 11 to 20, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. where the people will be able to admire and purchase these vegetable resins embodied in a great variety of handcrafted pieces.
The Expo Ámbar Chiapas 2020 has the purpose of safeguarding, preserving, promoting, and continuing to position this valuable gem, which identifies the people of Chiapas, as the state is the only place in the country where the sediments are located.
For 10 days the exhibition and sale of amber will be held. It is expected to reactivate the economy of artisans, in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The Casa de las Artesanías de Chiapas has 160 exhibitors from the municipalities of Simojovel de Allende, San Cristóbal de Las Casas, Huitiupán, Chiapa de Corzo and Tuxtla Gutiérrez, who is the hosts that will show these unique and original pieces, from jewelry up to sculptures.
Chiapas amber has 8 different colors: transparent yellow, orange or cognac yellow, brown, red, wine red, blue, green, black, or mossy that together with the transparency of the resin make Chiapas amber one of the most beautiful and look for worldwide.
Finally, the general director of the Casa de las Artesanías María de Lourdes Ruiz Pastrana, stressed that this institution responds effectively to the commercial market demand, thereby generates a social benefit and a dignified life for those who dedicate themselves to the artisan production.
Source: Mexico Desconocido
