Expedia gives away 6 all-expense-paid trips to end 2020 for remote workers

73% of Mexicans surveyed in Expedia TDA report (Work from here) indicate that they would like to work from a vacation destination to change the stage.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has brought about an unprecedented change in how and where many employees perform their working hours every day. Working from home for an extended period of time has increased the desire to explore new places, and experience something new,” says Nisreene Atassi, Senior Director of Communications at Expedia.

In recognition of the months spent working from the kitchen table, in armchairs and even in the bathroom, Expedia is offering “Work from Home” a promotion in 2021. Tired workers in Mexico will be able to book one of six luxurious Work from Here (WFH) trips for just $2020 pesos each.

Specialty trips in Work From Here will go on sale on December 14 at 20:20 hours (Mexico City time). Workers who earn one of six WFH trips for $2020 will receive a two-week stay for two people at an Expedia VIP Access property in Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos or Cancun in April 2021*

Expedia employed 1,000 Mexican employees to discover the perceived preferences and benefits of working from a new location as part of its Work From Here Report. Some of Mexico’s most interesting findings include:

· Working from dreamy places is the new dream. 73% of respondents like the idea of working from a holiday destination with a beautiful view and 74% said they prefer a week’s work at a vacation destination than spend a week on vacation at home.

· Working from a relaxing place: 76% of respondents said they would rather work from a relaxing, spacious destination (51%) and even isolated or remote (31%).

· “Work From Here” Endorphins: Respondents said a trip to “Work from Here” in vacation locations would improve their mood (65%), make them feel happy (45%), relaxed (45%) excited (42%).

· Being in paradise improves productivity: 63% of survey participants said that working from a holiday destination would make them more productive, 73% believe that their employers would support them is this activity.

· Strengthening ties with loved ones: 66% of respondents said working from a vacation location would improve their relationship, while 65% said it would help them improve their relationship with their children.

At the Yucatan Times, we spoke with Maya Dadoo, co-founder and director of Worky, a Human Resources software company for small and medium-sized enterprises, on how to optimize this new remote work culture, as well as Expedia’s giveaway for people looking to change their view from the office.

“Remote work from home was already a recurring activity in Mexico before the pandemic as shown by Expedia’s survey that 64% of participants had already done so at some point. However, the survey shows that covid-19’s mobility restriction increased this percentage to 87%. That’s why we can say that remote work has come to stay, and, in this sense, it is important to look for innovative ways for people to make home office and at the same time find escapes that allow them to change environments,” Dadoo said.

“I think we’re going to see more and more people traveling to nearby places to change airs and connect to work. Undoubtedly an escape of this nature can have a good impact on people’s moods.”

To stay productive, Maya recommends structured routines. “Block your working hours and be super disciplined. I work 9 to 6 and I respect those hours.” She also says that people need to move “that physical activity that we’re used to, even if it’s just walking a few blocks from the subway to the office, today we’re not doing it.”

Dadoo also emphasized making sure you have a good Internet connection. She said, “If not, be honest with your team and tell them I don’t have a good connection, so I’m not going to turn on the camera.” As we have had to move from face-to-face interactions to written communication, she points out that it is better to overcommunicate, rather than under communicate.”

For employers, the human resources exec advised to make sure your employees take vacations. “Make sure you can disconnect, relax. And if you can’t, then work remotely!”

Planning to pack your laptop with your luggage and explore a new “Work From Here” location? Czech https://workfromhere.expedia.mx

The well-being of travelers is our priority. Expedia understands how the global impact of the pandemic continues to affect travelers everywhere, as well as the importance of sticking to government restrictions and practicing social estating. Due to the Covid 19 it is important to take care of yourself and see the latest in travel guide and restrictions. Find what to expect, such as finding flexible travel and other information to make informed travel decisions at: https://www.expedia.mx/lp/b/coronavirus-viajes

It is an extremely limited offer for the duration of offers of only six reservations available at this rate. The offer is available only at 3 participating hotels (Gran Miramar All Luxury & Residences in Puerto Vallarta, Villa La Estancia Beach Resort & Spa in Los Cabos and Nizuc Resort & Spa in Cancun two reservations per property. The offer is valid for any of two established travel periods: April 1-15 or April 16-30, 2021 based on double occupancy and includes taxes and fees. Not just any room type is included in the offer. Offer is subject to availability and may be discontinued without notice. Hotel-specific conditions may exist and will be notified prior to booking.

For the usual Expedia booking terms and conditions see https://www.expedia.com/lp/lg-legal Promoter: Expedia, Inc., 1111 Expedia Group Way W., Seattle, WA 98119 USA.

If you are not in a position to travel during the designated period due to government restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic, Expedia will help in reorganizing the trip.

Note: Working in a different location than normal can result in personal tax responsibilities, responsibilities with your employer. Please consult a tax advisor or your employer for any questions.

