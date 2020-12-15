Eco-Tourism in Campeche, boat rides, hiking, bird watching, and more

Members of the State Council of Rural Tourism propose to open all ecotourism destinations in the State this December holiday season, highlighting that they have all the health certificates that guarantee safe environments for visitors, in addition to properly trained personnel.

Leticia Valenzuela Santiago, president of this council, accompanied by María Esther Canul Tun, from the Miguel Colorado community, and Antonio Cach Pérez, from Chiná, assured that they bring together seven family and community cooperatives in the entity, thereby generating jobs and economic activity for their communities.

In addition to integrating with similar groups throughout the peninsular region, with 24 groups that offer these ecological tourism services with boat rides, hiking, bird watching, coexistence with nature, in addition to other experiences related to the culture of each community.

These cooperatives are integrated into communities such as Isla Arena, Isla Aguada, Miguel Colorado, Chiná, the municipalities of Calakmul and Palizada, which together offer packages of tourist experiences related to nature, its conservation and care and, at the same time, generate an income for the people in these remote localities.

“Our Rural Tourism Council is a union of cooperatives, right now there are seven of these groups in the state, and we think there could be more in the future, we are working for that; we are concerned, because due to the effects of the pandemic we are left without clients and economically affected, also by the passing of storms, so now it is our responsibility to promote our destinations so that all people can visit us, ”said Leticia Valenzuela.

Valenzuela explained that families have invested in each of the projects, but with the objective of benefiting the entire community, and with each cooperative there are about 400 families that support each other indirectly, by purchasing supplies and providing additional services, the important thing is that all the economic spill stays in the community.

They made the call, mainly to the people of Campeche, so that this holiday period is decided to visit these sites that they have at hand, in which all prevention regulations are followed and that have affordable prices for these new tourism experiences from nature.







