Drug dealer with more than 100 doses of drugs caught in Playa del Carmen

PLAYA DEL CARMEN, QUINTANA ROO.- In the Villas del Sol neighborhood, police arrested Genry “N” with 50 bags of marijuana, 32 doses of crystal meth, 11 of mushrooms and 10 bags of cocaine ready for retail distribution.
The capture took place on December 28, but was confirmed by representatives of the Quintana Roo Police, on the 29th.
The aforementioned subject was also carrying several thousand pesos in cash and a card with an intimidating message, where he demanded the payment of “protection fee.”
Genry “N” remained at the disposal of the corresponding authority who will determine his participation in crimes against health and waiting for a control judge to define his legal situation.
Source: Riviera Maya Times
