Dog rescued from the depths of a cenote in Yucatán

VALLADOLID, YUCATAN (December 4, 2020).- A dog that is highly esteemed in the town of Tixhualactún (municipality of Valladolid), was rescued yesterday morning by firefighters from the Ministry of Public Security (SSP).
A rescue team from the state corporation moved to that community after receiving the report that a stray dog had fallen into a cenote.
As soon as they arrived, the firefighters proceeded to explore the terrain around the cenote which was about 20 meters (65 feet) deep.
They immediately carried out the rescue operation, managing to rescue the dog safely, the animal was reported in good health.
In the place was municipal commissioner, Mario Uicab Cen, who thanked the SSP through firefighters for the support received, as this dog is highly appreciated by the people.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Language learning apps make their way. They have grown up to 60% in downloads.
MEXICO CITY (Milenio Diario) – The.
-
“Anda Mérida” project promotes safer spaces for pedestrians and cyclists
The mayor presided over the delivery.
-
The Mexican cartels empire – Le Monde.
The mountains of Sinaloa, the kingdom.
-
Trump: The man who doesn’t know how to lose adds up to 30 defeats since the election
One after another, the judges have.
-
New Report Addresses COVID-19 & Climate Change
The most recent report compiled by.
-
The Unique Digital Identity Card in Mexico. Identification or control of AMLO’s government?
The new identity tool will be.
-
Pentagon blocked Biden’s intelligence transition team from meeting with agencies
WASHINGTON D.C. (CNN) – According to.
-
AMLO’s political party Morena, go against land ownership.
Among its arguments, the controversial initiative.
-
Mérida Airport will be able to receive up to 4.5 million passengers per year
In February 2021, the first stage.
-
Racist Christians tore down California’s Monolith. – Video.
“We don’t want illegals from Mexico.
Leave a Comment