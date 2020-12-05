Dog rescued from the depths of a cenote in Yucatán

VALLADOLID, YUCATAN (December 4, 2020).- A dog that is highly esteemed in the town of Tixhualactún (municipality of Valladolid), was rescued yesterday morning by firefighters from the Ministry of Public Security (SSP).

A rescue team from the state corporation moved to that community after receiving the report that a stray dog ​​had fallen into a cenote.

As soon as they arrived, the firefighters proceeded to explore the terrain around the cenote which was about 20 meters (65 feet) deep.

They immediately carried out the rescue operation, managing to rescue the dog safely, the animal was reported in good health.

In the place was municipal commissioner, Mario Uicab Cen, who thanked the SSP through firefighters for the support received, as this dog is highly appreciated by the people.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments