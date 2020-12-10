“Distrito tres70” Merida’s new avant-garde real estate development

Building smart and sustainable real estate developments is the new way to get closer to a market that, increasingly competing with the needs of a comfortable home, gives importance to strategies to develop real estate projects with a vision of sustainability and urban regeneration.

These are platforms that rely on conceptualizing sustainable architectural projects and developing increasingly sophisticated models for living. That is why Aura Group created a residential complex of premium apartments located in Temozón Norte, in Mérida, Yucatán, under a prototype called “Distrito tres70”, which a unique concept of its kind.

The complex includes three apartment towers made up of 70 units. The amenities are distributed between the intermediate and upper levels of both towers, in addition to having underground parking space and large green areas.

“The prototypes were designed to make the most of the space, according to the business model proposed for the market. The apartments are classified into four types that vary in the composition of the space. In order to generate an atmosphere balanced with the context, it has been proposed to include materials such as concrete with sand-colored pigment, wood finishes in decks and closets, kitchens in light tones, achieving a perfect combination of elegance, harmony, and comfort that every home needs ”, states the firm.

“Distrito tres70 ″ arrives in Mérida as an avant-garde development both in design and in the composition of its spaces.

In addition, Aura Group offers its residents attractive premium amenities dedicated to relaxation and conviviality, thus endowing this condominium with luxury and exclusivity. Its finishes are aligned with the architectural concept of the project, standardizing a set of aesthetic and distinctive elements that make “Distrito tres70” an ideal space to enjoy a pleasant life.

As part of the so-called “new normal”, Aura Group implemented virtual showrooms, where investors and buyers can understand all the developments from the comfort of their home, which are a new benchmark in real estate sales.

For experts, the new era of smart and sustainable housing development seeks that the benefits not only focus on environmental protection but also consider the economic growth of the region.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments