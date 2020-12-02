Discovery of over 1,500 archaeological sites would modify Maya Train Route

The National Fund for Tourism Development released the details to carry out the work.
The route of the Maya Train would have to be modified since it could affect more than 1,500 archaeological sites found in the vicinity of Section 3, reported the National Fund for the Promotion of Tourism (Fonatur).
In a statement, the agency detailed that the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH) is working on studies to protect the anthropological heritage abundant in the area, so if the current passage of the train affects one or more of these findings, the train route would have to make a detour to avoid damaging these important cultural sites.
“In the event that the more than 1,500 archaeological sites located in section 3 are susceptible to damage, a change in the route of the road will be proposed,” he said in the text.
The railway project in the southeast of the country is one of the priority works of the Government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador.
For its construction, the federal administration decided to divide the train into eight sections, of which six will be built in the first instance by private companies and the remaining two will be in charge of the armed forces.
The Mayan Train aims to offer efficient passenger transport in the area for workers from 5 states, provide an alternative for tourists with high purchasing power and move more goods on a freight train.
