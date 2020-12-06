Construction works of the new US Consulate in Merida officially kick-off

MÉRIDA, Yucatán.- Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal and the Consul General and Chief Official of the United States in Mérida, Courtney Beale, gave the flag to start the construction works of the new facilities of the consular headquarters of the United States of America in the Yucatecan capital, a project that has an investment of more than three billion pesos of private capital and that will generate more than a thousand jobs in its construction and operation, thereby contributing to the economic reactivation and the creation of job sources in Yucatan.

During the ceremony, held at the Vía Montejo housing complex, Vila Dosal said that this work marks a new stage in relations between the neighboring country to the north and the states of the southeast, which comes at very important moments and encourages continue with the safe economic reactivation of the State after eight months of this health emergency. The project has an investment of more than three billion pesos of private capital.

In his message, the Governor explained that, in addition to the coronavirus contingency, during the last five months the Yucatecan territory suffered the ravages of three tropical storms “Amanda”, “Cristóbal” and “Delta”, as well as hurricanes “Gamma ”And“ Zeta ”, natural phenomena that made this year the most unusual in terms of rainfall since this the year that has recorded more rain in the history of Yucatan.

“But here we are in Yucatán, united and working together, and of course the beginning of this construction, especially with the important investment it represents, is excellent news for all Yucatecans, which encourages us to continue working to get ahead. sooner in this economic reactivation ”, Vila Dosal pointed out to the mayor of Mérida, Renán Barrera Concha.

The Governor recalled that this work is part of one of the three investments that were announced a few days ago, along with construction by Inmobilia Desarrollos of the Hyatt Place hotel tower number two, where more than 4.5 billion pesos will be invested, generating more than three thousand jobs.

In this sense, the Governor stated that the demand for services that occurs in the Yucatan Peninsula, with the states of Campeche, Tabasco, and Quintana Roo, today make the construction of this new headquarters necessary, so he was pleased to say that that the US authorities have chosen our State to settle.

It should be noted that the new facilities of the United States Consulate in Mérida are part of the US Government’s plan to build consulates in Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua; Tijuana Baja California; Monterrey, Nuevo Leon; Matamoros, Tamaulipas; Hermosillo and Nogales, Sonora, and Guadalajara, Jalisco; as well as the construction of a new embassy in Mexico City.

The new headquarters of the US consulate in Yucatán are located within the Vía Montejo housing complex.

In this regard, the Consul General, Coutney Beale, explained that the Yucatan Peninsula has historically been linked with the United States since before the construction of the highway that connects with Mexico City, for which she celebrated and highlighted this important relationship between friendship and closeness, with which he indicated continuity is given to this new building that represents the ties between Mexico and his country.

“This year has brought us many challenges, from the pandemic to hurricanes and tropical storms. I am proud that none of this has stopped in order to move forward. We continue working and we will continue working determinedly to build a better Consulate and a better future for our nations. Mexico is one of the United States’ closest and most valued partners, with a deep history and a shared future. Today we celebrate the beginning of the construction of a building that will serve as a testimony to celebrate our friendship and strengthen our diplomacy in the years to come”, the US diplomat concluded.

