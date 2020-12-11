Chiapas drug dealer arrested in Tulum, Quintana Roo

Tulum, Q.R. — Police on routine surveillance detained a man in Tulum after he was found in possession of drugs.
The arrest took place in the vicinity of the irregular neighborhood 2 de Octubre when the man began to act nervous during police presence.
An inspection of his person revealed 27 bags of varying sizes of marijuana and 29 street doses of crack cocaine.
Removed from Tulum streets and taken into police custody was 34-year-old Román N from the state of Chiapas.
Source: RMT
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Mérida, attractive pole for investment: Renán Barrera
Mérida, Yucatan(December 10, 2020). Even in.
-
Belize: Two small planes allegedly linked to drug trafficking crashed.
In a press release, Belize police.
-
Yucatan Health Secretary says: “Let’s not lower our guard”
Mauricio Sauri Vivas, State Health Secretary.
-
Walmart Prepares to Supply Coronavirus Vaccines in the U.S.
Walmart is one of several U.S..
-
Reform to the law of Bank of Mexico causes alarm.
“IT IS NOT ONLY SERIOUS, IT.
-
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, Time Magazine’s Person of the Year
The publication pays tribute for the.
-
Iceberg the size of Delaware on track to slam into South Atlantic island
The world’s largest iceberg is closing.
-
Severe increase’ in covid-19 cases in Mexico, the U.S., and Canada
The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO).
-
Canadian passengers on 7 flights from Cancun tested positive for COVID-19
Passengers on seven flights from Cancun to Canada were alerted by.
-
“Distrito tres70” Merida’s new avant-garde real estate development
Building smart and sustainable real estate developments is.
Leave a Comment