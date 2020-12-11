  • Crime,
    • Chiapas drug dealer arrested in Tulum, Quintana Roo

    December 11, 2020

    Tulum, Q.R. — Police on routine surveillance detained a man in Tulum after he was found in possession of drugs.

    The arrest took place in the vicinity of the irregular neighborhood 2 de Octubre when the man began to act nervous during police presence.

    34-year-old Román N

    An inspection of his person revealed 27 bags of varying sizes of marijuana and 29 street doses of crack cocaine.

    Removed from Tulum streets and taken into police custody was 34-year-old Román N from the state of Chiapas.

    Source: RMT



    Alejandro

