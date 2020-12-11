Chiapas drug dealer arrested in Tulum, Quintana Roo

Tulum, Q.R. — Police on routine surveillance detained a man in Tulum after he was found in possession of drugs.

The arrest took place in the vicinity of the irregular neighborhood 2 de Octubre when the man began to act nervous during police presence.

34-year-old Román N

An inspection of his person revealed 27 bags of varying sizes of marijuana and 29 street doses of crack cocaine.

Removed from Tulum streets and taken into police custody was 34-year-old Román N from the state of Chiapas.

Source: RMT







