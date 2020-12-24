Check out Santa’s journey in real-time

The North American Aerospace Defense Command, better known as NORAD for its acronym in English, released the “Santa Tracker”, where you can follow the journey of Santa Claus minute by minute
In case you didn't hear, Santa Claus will be making a ceremonial fly-by of the @Space_Station tonight to honor its 20th year in orbit. You can track both Santa's flight and the Space Station's location today by using the @NoradSanta tracking system.— Captain Mark Kelly (@CaptMarkKelly) December 24, 2020
