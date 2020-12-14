Chaos and crowds in downtown Mérida despite pandemic

As it usually happens in the month of December (and despite the pandemic), traffic jams, chaos, and huge crowds can be observed in Merida’s Historic Center.

On Calle 60 (between 69th and 73rd), motorists still do not respect pedestrian areas despite the flowerpots that were installed to give more space to pedestrians and avoid crowds on the sidewalks.

On 60th street, it was observed that either with the argument of loading or unloading maneuvers or to pick up people after they made their purchases or some errand, several cars invaded the pedestrian area, some even remained parked until a Public Security agent approached to indicate them to move their vehicles.

This was verified during a tour of the main streets of the Historic Center, including 56, between 65 and 63, as well as 54, from 69 to 63, at 65, from 54 to 62, and in the 63, from the 54 to the 64, considered as the ones with the greatest influx of people in the Historic Center.

Intense mobility and constant violation of regulations by not using the spaces created to avoid crowds is what prevails in downtown Merida. Crowds are registered all over the place.

On the other hand, it was found out that a large part of the population has lost the fear of COVID-19 infections and abusing the economic and mobility reopening process, leave their homes to make their purchases prior to the celebration of Christmas. Long lines could be seen outside clothing and footwear stores.

Other businesses that registered intense activity were the orerías, where many went to make offerings to the Virgin of Guadalupe, either in their homes or in the caravans that took place in different colonies of the city, as they could not go to the Guadalupe temple. that, as reported in a separate note, will remain closed until today.

As every year, merchants and department stores offer payment methods, among a large number of sales strategies, to take advantage of the people’s Christmas bonuses.

The Eulogio Rosado and San Juan parks, as well as the Main Square (Plaza Grande), which were closed before, looked crowded during the weekend, and there were people who, despite the restrictions, did not respect the healthy distance and were not wearing the face mask properly.

