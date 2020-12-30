Casa Manzanero: where the “Maestro” sang for the last time

Casa Manzanero in Mérida, was the venue of the artist’s last concert in his homeland Yucatán.
It was inaugurated on December 11 by the artist and state authorities
The Casa Manzanero, home of the last gig by the singer-songwriter who died this Monday, contains valuable pieces of the Yucatecan trova and was inaugurated on December 11th, precisely by Mr. Manzanero himself.
At the ceremony, he was accompanied by Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal as well as businessmen and other state officials.
In addition, there is a bust of Manzanero and various personal items and clothing that he donated.
After the inauguration of the place (located in the Calle 60 shopping plaza, in the Historic Center of Mérida), Armando himself, accompanied by an organ, sang some of his most famous songs as a duet with the bolerista Carlos Cuevas, guest of honor.
It was indeed, the last gig by Maestro Manzanero in his own land.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Delta canceled over 300 flights just before Christmas
While a white Christmas is a.
-
Russia holds the world’s third-worst death toll from Covid-19
Russia‘s death toll from Covid-19 could be three.
-
Will Joe Biden restore ties with Cuba?
On the campaign trail, President-elect Joe.
-
Nicolás Maduro calls Venezuela’s extension of parliament ‘unconstitutional’
CARACAS (Reuters) – Venezuelan President Nicolas.
-
Cuba to allow fewer flights from the United States and some other countries
HAVANA (Reuters) – Cuba announced on.
-
Downtown Merida hotel fire controlled by firefighters
MÉRIDA, YUCATAN (December 28, 2020).- Certain.
-
AMLO assures that the CFE blackout will not occur again
Andrés Manuel López Obrador, president of.
-
Employment is recovered at a good pace in Mexico
The Mexican economy recovered in the.
-
Massive power outage affects 10.3 million users throughout Mexico
The Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) reported that the.
-
Yucatecan icon Armando Manzanero’s remains back in the Land of the Mayab
MÉRIDA, YUICATAN., December 29, 2020.- After.
Leave a Comment