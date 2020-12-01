Cancun: 7 billion dollar investment guaranteed for Quintana Roo

The investment is distributed in 21 different projects as part of the economic reactivation process.
CHETUMAL Quintana Roo (Times Media Mexico) – Quintana Roo has an agreed investment for the next three years of seven billion dollars, distributed in 21 different projects, as part of the process of economic reactivation, after the imbalance caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.
Bernardo Cueto Riestra, director of the Institute for the Development and Financing of the State of Quintana Roo (Idefin), informed that the companies that have presented a letter of intent to invest in the entity are mainly related to the tourism industry, the real estate sector, agro-industry, technology, among others.
If all of them are completed, the announced investment will generate around 118 thousand jobs in Quintana Roo .
