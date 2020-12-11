Canadian passengers on 7 flights from Cancun tested positive for COVID-19

Passengers on seven flights from Cancun to Canada were alerted by the government of that country due to the fact that Covid-19 cases were confirmed among its passengers; they are asked to quarantine themselves to prevent the spread of the virus.

Through their website, the Canadian authorities offer information on the “places where you may have been exposed to Covid-19”, in which they detail information on the different routes by which you can enter the country: plane, cruise ship, train.

“If you have recently returned to Canada, you must be in quarantine for 14 days from the date you arrived in Canada. This is mandatory, whether or not you have symptoms, ” stated Canadian authorities.

In this link, it is reported that four flights that entered Canada on November 28, two that did so on November 19, and one more flight that arrived on the 30th, transferred people who turned out to be carriers of the Sars-Cov-2 virus.

The airlines involved are Sunwing, Westjet and Air Canada; the first operated four of the flights with infected persons, the second two and the third one. The airports where they landed were Montreal, Toronto and Calgary. (canada.ca)

Canada maintains non-essential flight restrictions

The Canadian government advises its population not to take trips that are not essential.

“The best way to protect yourself, your family, and those most at risk of serious illness from COVID-19 in our communities is to choose to stay in Canada,” it reports on its website.

Upon entering the country, all people must report their health status and undergo a control carried out by personnel operating at the borders. In addition, they must maintain a preventive and voluntary quarantine in case of not having symptoms; If it does, then it must be isolated for 14 days.

Canada extends flight restrictions with the United States for another month

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on December 1 that the ban on non-essential travel at the border with the United States will not be lifted until the pandemic is largely under control around the world.

Canada and the United States have limited border crossings since March, extending the restrictions each month.

“Until the virus is significantly under control in all parts of the world, we are not going to ease restrictions at the border,” Trudeau told the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation.

This Wednesday, the drug regulatory agency in Canada approved Pfizer’s vaccine against Covid-19.







