Best treatment for psoriasis

Autor: Doctoranytime
It is known as psoriasis, a disease that causes itchy, red, scaly patches, especially on the knees, elbows, torso, and scalp. Psoriasis has no cure, therefore it is known as a common chronic disease. Anyone can suffer from psoriasis, but it is more common between 15 and 35 years old, or as age progresses.
In addition to red, itchy and scaly patches, the psoriasis can cause symptoms as small scaling spots, cracked and dry skin, swollen and stiff joints, thickened nails and itching, burning or soreness. Psoriasis is a disease necessary to consult with a doctor such as a dermatologist to treat and diagnose the disease
Causes of psoriasis
The psoriasis may be caused by an immune system problem, therefore the skin regenerates at faster than normal rates. That is, normal skin cells grow deep within the skin and rise to the surface about once a month. When a person suffers from psoriasis, this process occurs in 14 days instead of 3 to 4 weeks
Psoriasis is considered not contagious. So it cannot be transmitted from person to person. However, it also seems to be passed down from parent to child. Some other possible causes may include:
- Stress
- Dry skin
- Exaggerated exposure to sunlight
- Exaggerated lack of sunlight
- Skin lesions
- Bacterial or viral infections
People who suffer from AIDS may have psoriasis due to their weakened immune system.
Best treatments for Psoriasis
To prevent skin cells from growing so fast and to eliminate scales, there are treatments that can help us with this. Some of them include: oral or injected medications, creams, light therapy, among others.
As we mentioned before, the type of treatment depends on what stage the psoriasis is. In some cases it is necessary to combine medication or treatments. The best way to treat psoriasis includes:
- Topical therapy: This treatment includes TCS, vitamin D analogs, anthralin in various formulations, coal tar, salicylic acid, calcineurin inhibitors, among others.
- Light therapy: We have already mentioned this treatment. Light therapy helps to moderate severe psoriasis, it involves skin controlled amounts either natural or artificial light. Some light therapy can be; UVB narrowband or broadband, sunlight, excimer laser, psoralen plus ultraviolet A (PUVA), or excimer laser.
- Alternative medicine: There are different types of alternative therapies such as oregon grape, essential oils, fish oil supplements or aloe extract team.
It is necessary to consult a doctor such as a dermatologist to treat and diagnose the disease before making speculations by yourself. Psoriasis is considered a chronic disease, therefore it is important to visit a doctor in case of noticing the symptoms.
References:
Comments
more recommended stories
-
This is Chuminópolis, the first of Mérida’s “Colonias”
According to historical data, Chuminópolis is the.
-
Heladez in Merida; a wind chill of 9 degrees is recorded.
The heat will return over the.
-
Poverty in Mexico has only decreased by 2.5% in ten years; in four states it has increased
The social groups with the highest.
-
U.S. records number of deaths and infections per covid-19 in a single day.
The winter season, with its typical.
-
Speech by the head of the Citizen Participation Committee of the Yucatan State Anti-Corruption System (SEAY)
Corruption is a phenomenon that is.
-
Mexico: Eldorado for the death industry.
As Mexico’s relentless militarization continues to.
-
Is Mexico ignoring WHO advice to ‘get serious’?
Walking through Mexico City it is.
-
Mysterious monoliths have suddenly appeared in Utah, California, Romania, and now on the Isle of Wight
The Isle of Wight is the.
-
Megaphone used as an important communication tool in Ticul during pandemic
A case that is worth highlighting.
-
7 things that you may not know about endometriosis
Autor: Doctoranytime The first thing you.
Leave a Comment