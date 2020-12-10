Best treatment for psoriasis

Autor: Doctoranytime

It is known as psoriasis, a disease that causes itchy, red, scaly patches, especially on the knees, elbows, torso, and scalp. Psoriasis has no cure, therefore it is known as a common chronic disease. Anyone can suffer from psoriasis, but it is more common between 15 and 35 years old, or as age progresses.

In addition to red, itchy and scaly patches, the psoriasis can cause symptoms as small scaling spots, cracked and dry skin, swollen and stiff joints, thickened nails and itching, burning or soreness. Psoriasis is a disease necessary to consult with a doctor such as a dermatologist to treat and diagnose the disease

Causes of psoriasis

The psoriasis may be caused by an immune system problem, therefore the skin regenerates at faster than normal rates. That is, normal skin cells grow deep within the skin and rise to the surface about once a month. When a person suffers from psoriasis, this process occurs in 14 days instead of 3 to 4 weeks

Psoriasis is considered not contagious. So it cannot be transmitted from person to person. However, it also seems to be passed down from parent to child. Some other possible causes may include:

Stress

Dry skin

Exaggerated exposure to sunlight

Exaggerated lack of sunlight

Skin lesions

Bacterial or viral infections

People who suffer from AIDS may have psoriasis due to their weakened immune system.

Best treatments for Psoriasis

To prevent skin cells from growing so fast and to eliminate scales, there are treatments that can help us with this. Some of them include: oral or injected medications, creams, light therapy, among others.

As we mentioned before, the type of treatment depends on what stage the psoriasis is. In some cases it is necessary to combine medication or treatments. The best way to treat psoriasis includes:

Topical therapy: This treatment includes TCS, vitamin D analogs, anthralin in various formulations, coal tar, salicylic acid, calcineurin inhibitors, among others.

Light therapy: We have already mentioned this treatment. Light therapy helps to moderate severe psoriasis, it involves skin controlled amounts either natural or artificial light. Some light therapy can be; UVB narrowband or broadband, sunlight, excimer laser, psoralen plus ultraviolet A (PUVA), or excimer laser.

Alternative medicine: There are different types of alternative therapies such as oregon grape, essential oils, fish oil supplements or aloe extract team.

It is necessary to consult a doctor such as a dermatologist to treat and diagnose the disease before making speculations by yourself. Psoriasis is considered a chronic disease, therefore it is important to visit a doctor in case of noticing the symptoms.

