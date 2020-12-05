BEST BUY Cancun closes its doors while people were standing in line to enter

The store closed its doors earlier than usual due to crowding of customers.
The excitement for Best Buy’s specials, caused hundreds of people to form at the doors of the branch in this city; however, many were left without the opportunity to enter because the business closed early, due to health security measures.
The chain of stores specialized in technology will close all its branches in Mexico before the end of the year.
“It stood in line for five hours, but they shut the door in my face because they had to close earlier than usual. They didn’t allow more than 25 people inside the store”, said one of the customers that were not able to get in after standing in line for 5 hours.
In Cancun, the branch has a schedule from 11 in the morning to 10 at night, however, the measure of the early closure was taken at the national level.
“Due to today’s high traffic, we have decided to close our physical stores before regular hours. Later we will proceed with the total liquidation sales ”, reported the corporate in its social networks.
“Hundreds of people were already standing in line outside the store before we opened the doors this morning”, said one of the employees.
Until moments before the closure was reported, there were approximately 200 people in line outside the store, some of whom ignored the notice from staff and the police presence in the hope of being able to enter the premises.
Store staff advised customers to make their purchases online. This drove heavy traffic to the Best Buy website and crashed it.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
