Belize: Two small planes allegedly linked to drug trafficking crashed.

In a press release, Belize police reported the landing of two planes allegedly carrying drugs near the country’s southern border.
BELMOPAN Belice (Times Media Mexico) – The Belize police Department stated that around 5 am a plane landed in a remote area surrounded by vegetation, which made access to the authorities difficult. Upon arrival at the site, the police confirmed the presence of two burned planes on the ground, one on the Belizean side and the other on the Guatemala side of the border.
The Belizean police took the opportunity to inform that they will continue working with their international partners in this fight against drug trafficking.
BELIZE POLICE DEPARTMENT PRESS RELEASE – Office of the Commissioner of Police.
