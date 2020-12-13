Bar closed down in Northern Merida for not complying with health protocols

The state government closed and withdrew the license for the sale of alcoholic beverages to “Cerveceria Pérez”, located on García Lavín avenue on the north side of the city because it failed to comply with the protocols established in the Safe Economic Reopening Agreement.

Personnel from the Yucatan Health Secretariats (SSY), Public Security (SSP), Government General (SGG), and Civil Protection went to the site and placed the closure seals since the establishment exceeded 50 percent of its total capacity, which is the authorized one.

In addition, SSP agents had to intervene due to the fact that a fight between two customers took place inside the premises, a situation that puts the safety of those present at risk.

For this reason, the state government reiterated the call to commercial establishments and businesses to comply with the protocols established in the State’s Safe Economic Reopening Agreement, in order to continue with the economic reactivation of Yucatan.

Likewise, the corresponding surveillance and supervision will be maintained so that the established protocols are complied with, and in cases of non-compliance, they will be closed and the corresponding fine will be imposed, in accordance with current legislation.

It should be remembered that, a few days ago, 18 businesses were closed, among which are restaurants, gyms, banquets, and wedding planners (wedding organizers) that did not comply with the provisions of the Economic Reopening.

