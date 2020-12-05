“Anda Mérida” project promotes safer spaces for pedestrians and cyclists

The mayor presided over the delivery of the project “Anda Mérida”, which promotes safer spaces for pedestrians and cyclists

Mérida, December 4, 2020. “Mérida is a city with a good quality of life that aspires to be better every day thanks to the fact that civil society and authorities join forces to promote public policies that position us at the top of the list of large sustainable cities”, mayor Renán Barrera Concha said.

“When we have citizen support and the commitment of all wills, it is easier to reach the goal of making our city a Merida de Diez, which provides better life opportunities for all Meridians,” he added.

This morning the Councilor presided over the delivery of the works of the tactical urban project “Anda Mérida”, which the City Council jointly carried out, through the Municipal Planning Institute (IMPLAN), the German Cooperation for Sustainable Development (GIZ for its acronym in German), the Ministry of Agrarian, Territorial and Urban Development (SEDATU), the Tomate Collective and the Comex initiative for a Mexico bien hecho.

“Without a doubt, this is a sum of efforts that makes evident the importance of giving safety to pedestrians, in addition to improving the environment with art and beauty,” he mentioned.

“Anda Mérida” is a project carried out through artistic creation, whose objective is to enable road environments where pedestrians and cyclists travel safely by reducing the use of motorized vehicles.

Accompanied by residents of the suburbs of San Sebastián and the Ermita de Santa Isabel, where these works were carried out, the Municipal President pointed out that sustainable mobility has become a need and a trend worldwide and in that sense, Mérida has made a great effort to keep up with public policies that promote this new scenario.

