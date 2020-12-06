AMLO’s cousin does have contracts – PEMEX confirms

After multiple contracts were discovered, in a statement, Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex) informed that Lopez Obrador’s cousin Felipa Obrador does have deals with them.

MEXICO CITY (Times Media Mexico) – Following the discovery of several contracts of the president’s cousin, Felipa Obrador with PEMEX, the oil company has said in a press release that it will terminate the contracts it has with the company Litoral Laboratorios Industriales, of which Felipa Obrador, first cousin of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, is a shareholder.

After the investigation published by Carlos Loret de Mola, in which he affirms that the company has won close to 365 million pesos in contracts by direct award with the Mexican oil company, an “exhaustive investigation of how the tenders in which she participated were carried out” was announced, which “should have been reported as a sensitive data.”

However, the same document clarifies that “Felipa Guadalupe Obrador Olán was verbally warned that she would not be awarded the contract and was ordered not to continue intervening in Pemex’s bids.” Still, Litoral Laboratorios Industriales was already participating in two other bids.

The document details that the company participated in four international public bids, being awarded on two occasions together with other companies.

In the award number 56230, it benefited jointly with Marinsa de Mexico and Maren Marine Energy (three companies). In bid number 74607 it participated together with the companies Movilab, Química Apollo, Mensuranda, Laboratorios ABC Química, Investigación-Análisis, and Gamatek.

Also, in the statement of the State-owned production company, it states that although in December 2019 Felipa Obrador was notified that it would not be awarded any contract, it did not warn that by that time, Litoral Laboratorios Industriales was already participating in two bids where it was benefited.

According to Loret de Mola’s research, during the government of Enrique Peña Nieto, Felipa Obrador’s company benefited from at least 25 contracts. However, unlike those awarded under his first cousin, these were with lower frequency and amounts. Some of these are the following that Pemex revealed:

– Contract 428813911, signed with Pemex Exploration and Production, effective from December 9 to 31, 2013 for an amount of 7 million 500 thousand pesos.

– Contract 428814832, signed with Pemex Exploración y Producción, effective from September 1 to December 31, 2014, for an amount of MxN 35 million.

– Contract 4800027919, signed with Pemex Corporativo, effective from May 15 to December 31, 2014, in the amount of Mx. 75,780.

Felipa Obrador, in addition to being the legal representative and owner of Litoral Laboratorios Industriales, is the administrator of a cooperative that manages two hotels located near the Mayan archaeological zone of Palenque, Chiapas. According to the data obtained by Loret de Mola, both have a total area of 38 hectares.

She is the daughter of Esteban Ramón Obrador González, brother of Manuelita Obrador González, mother of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. Felipa Obrador, in addition to being head of the aforementioned businesses, was a candidate for the municipal presidency of Carmen Campeche in 2012 by the coalition of Morena, the Labor Party (PT) and Movimiento Ciudadano.

