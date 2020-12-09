AMLO Wants to Rein In U.S. Drug Agents Operating on His “Turf”

MEXICO CITY (VICE.COM) – Anti-drug operations between Mexico and the United States are getting awkward. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador just released a 10-point summary of a proposal that seeks to rein in “foreign agents” operating on Mexican soil.

While it’s not directly mentioned, most believe the plan refers to the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

The new proposal suggests numerous changes that – if implemented and enforced – would drastically alter a bilateral cooperation on drugs and crime that has been going on between the two countries for decades.

The plan would require that foreign agents turn over any information they collect to Mexican authorities and that Mexican officials submit full reports about any contact with foreign agents to federal authorities. It also suggests removing the varying levels of diplomatic immunity held by foreign agents operating within Mexico’s borders.

López Obrador has been openly critical of the DEA after the October arrest of former top Mexican military official General Salvador Cienfuegos by U.S. authorities.

