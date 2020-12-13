AMLO sends 15.2 tons of humanitarian aid to Honduras… and forgets about Tabasco.

The aid is sent to the population affected by the passage of hurricanes “Eta” and “Iota,” which left hundreds of victims in that Central American country… Coincidently, in Tabasco as well, there are thousands who lost everything with no help.

MEXICO (El Universal) – The Mexican Army and Air Force moved 15.2 tons of humanitarian aid to the Republic of Honduras, affected by the passage of hurricanes “Eta” and “Iota,” which left hundreds of victims in that Central American country.

A “Hercules C” plane, belonging to the Mexican Air Force, left on Friday from Military Base No. 19, located in Mexico City, informed the National Defense Secretariat with destination Honduras.

It indicated that the airlift began in the early hours of December 11, 2020, with the application of controls and corresponding sanitary measures to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

In Honduras, the cargo was received by the Chargé d’Affaires of Mexico’s Embassy in that country. They symbolically delivered the aid to the Vice Minister of Cooperation and International Promotion of Honduras, Karen Alejandra Najarro Bonilla.

Sedena pointed out that this action is added to the different shows of support and solidarity of Mexico towards the people of Honduras, which have been a constant in the history of both countries, particularly when in 1998 Hurricane Mitch, one of the most violent tropical storms of the last century, hit that Central American country.

