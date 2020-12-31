AMLO informs which products will have a “price adjustment” in 2021

AMLO assured that there will be no increase in the price of the tortilla during the next two months.

The president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO), reported that as of January 1, 2021, there will be a 3.3 percent increase in the prices of tobacco, sugary drinks, and fuels, as part of an inflationary adjustment.

“The only item that will increase is 3.3% tobacco, this is inflation, in real terms, there is no increase, it is an adjustment to inflation. Sugary drinks, 3.3%, noting that soft drinks increased 10, 15, 20%, and fuels: Magna 3.3, Premium 3.3, and Diesel 3.3, which is inflation, in real terms, there is no increase ” AMLO said in one of his famous morning press conferences.

López Obrador stressed that, despite this increase in fuel prices, gasoline is currently cheaper than when he took office.

“Despite the increase in the IEPS (Special Tax on Production and Services), gasoline will continue to be cheaper compared to the start of this government,” said AMLO.

The Mexican president assured that there will not be an increase in the price of the tortilla during the next two months and they will seek to create the conditions so this can be maintained during 2021.

“The price of the tortilla will not increase, there is no reason, there is an agreement, the corn producers Maseca and Minsa guaranteed to keep their sale price unchanged for the next 60 days, they will generate conditions in the market so that the price of corn flour remains stable ”.

He noted that so far in his administration, taxes and fuel prices have not risen, as he promised in his presidential campaign.

“There have been no tax increases as we offered, there have been no increases in fuel prices as we offered as well, and so that there are no abuses from this government ” AMLO added.

The president recalled that as of January 1, the minimum wage is also increased by 15 percent in Mexico.

“The 15% increase in the minimum wage has already been decided, it is important to know that in the time that we have been in office, there has been an increase in the minimum wage of around 45% in real terms, like never before. For this reason, it must be taken into account that there has been no inflation because we it has been maintained under control with less than 4% per year ”, the president continued.

He recalled that when he came to the government the minimum wage in Mexico was 88 pesos and as of January 1, 2021, it will be 141 pesos.

In the border area it was 88 pesos and from tomorrow it will be 213 pesos.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments