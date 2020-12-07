AMLO designates Tatiana Clouthier as Mexico’s new Secretary of Economy

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador reported that Tatiana Clouthier will be the new Secretary of the Economy because she will propose the current head of the agency, Graciela Márquez Colín, to the Governing Board of the National Institute of Geography and Statistics (Inegi).

“Today I am sending the appointment to the Senate of Graciela Márquez Colín to be a member of the Governing Board of the National Institute of Geography and Statistics, who currently serves as Secretary of Economy.

Next year I have to make the proposal for the presidency of the Inegi and the purpose is that there is already a representative linked to our government in the Inegi and Graciela Márquez Colín will replace her in the Ministry of Economy Tatiana Clouthier Carrillo, “he said in his morning conference. In the case of Graciela Márquez, her appointment must be ratified by the Senate, in the case of Tatiana Clouthier as the next Secretary of the Economy, it depends solely on the President.

López Obrador affirmed that the objective of those who will occupy these positions is that they comply with “honesty, that is what matters most to us. Because nothing has damaged Mexico more than the dishonesty of the rulers, then we have to completely eradicate corruption and that is why the five women are being proposed in very important positions for the government. ”

” It is not something that has to do with the gender quota , it has to do with the need to have men and women characterized by honesty in public service, so all five have that characteristic.” “In the case of Tatiana, she is a woman with principles, with integrity, and honesty and she is going to help us to continue promoting economic activity in the country and to have good relations with the business sector, with the labor sector, continue to promote foreign trade, that was the reason why I decided to appoint it as Secretary of the Economy “.

Tatiana Cluthier was born on August 12, 1964. Daughter of Manuel Clouthier, PAN candidate for president in 1988, and Leticia Carrillo. Degree in English Language from Tecnológico de Monterrey and a master’s degree in Public Administration from the Autonomous University of Nuevo León.

She began her career in the PAN. She was an alternate federal deputy in 1991, and then returned in 2003 in a period where she was a member of the Education and Communication commissions.

In 2005 she left the PAN due to ideological differences.

In 2009 she made a pact with Nueva Alianza to lead the municipality of San Pedro de Garza, however the winner in the electoral contest was Mauricio Fernández Garza, from the PAN.

From 1992 to date she has written four books. It was from one of the leaders in the campaign for the Juntos Haremos Historia collation, which led Andrés Manuel López Obrador to electoral triumph, making him president of Mexico.

Source: milenio.com







